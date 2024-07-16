Bulawayo dismisses cyanide poisoning claims

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo City Council has dismissed social media claims alleging contamination of tap water with cyanide and other chemicals, reaffirming its commitment to providing safe water to the public.In a statement, Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube assured residents of the safety and quality of the city's water supply from the dams. He emphasized that rigorous testing and monitoring protocols are in place to ensure compliance with regulatory standards for potability and safety.According to Mr Dube, laboratory tests conducted on water samples from Bulawayo's dams have shown no detectable levels of cyanide or any harmful contaminants. He clarified that messages circulating on social media about water contamination are misinformation, stemming from misunderstandings of concerns raised by councillors and committee members regarding future water supplies and environmental impacts.Mr Dube urged residents to rely on official communications from the City of Bulawayo regarding water quality and emphasized the council's commitment to transparency. He assured the public that there is no evidence of any contamination and reiterated the council's vigilance in safeguarding the city's water supply.