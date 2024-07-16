Gwanda to repossess undeveloped stands

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Gwanda Municipality is undertaking a comprehensive land audit aimed at identifying residential and commercial stands that have remained undeveloped for an extended period, signaling their intention to reclaim such properties.Mayor Alderman Thulani Moyo highlighted concerns over stands lying idle for over a decade, some of which are still not fully paid for. He emphasized that undeveloped stands not only hinder urban development but also become sites for undesirable activities like open defecation.Alderman Moyo stressed the importance of timely development after land allocation, citing a two-year development expectation. He acknowledged economic challenges but emphasized that inactive land ownership disrupts progress and can lead to disputes. The ongoing land audit aims to identify stands meeting criteria for repossession due to prolonged non-development.The mayor highlighted infrastructure development as pivotal for urban growth, emphasizing that utilizing existing land for development could significantly enhance the town's infrastructure and overall condition.