Man axes woman to death

A 24-YEAR-OLD man is on the run after allegedly fatally axing a woman (84) in Lupane.In a statement on X, police said they are investigating a case of murder with occurred at Mlonyeni on 12 July.Lucy Sibanda (84) was found dead with multiple cuts on the head and neck. Logic Nyathi (24) who is being linked to the case is on the run.Police said anyone with information should report to the nearest station.