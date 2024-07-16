Zimbabwe to launch nationwide ZimDigital phase 2

News / National

by Staff reporter

Government is set to launch ZimDigital Phase 2 next month, aiming to achieve comprehensive nationwide radio coverage and expand broadcasting services across Zimbabwe.The initiative, reported by Information Communication Technology (ICT), Postal and Courier Services Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuti to Parliament, follows the successful first phase which reached 62 percent of the country's radio population.Phase 2 will target border areas initially and aims to achieve full national coverage within two years, pending approval from Cabinet.Deputy Minister Phuti highlighted the revised licensing framework, facilitating the establishment of community, commercial, and national radio and television stations. He underscored the importance of leaving no area behind, emphasizing the role of ZimDigital Phase 2 in bolstering connectivity and cultural enrichment, key to socio-economic development.The initiative is expected to empower citizens with enhanced connectivity and access to information, driving innovation and entrepreneurship. It will also showcase Zimbabwe's cultural diversity globally, fostering collaboration in arts and education.By leveraging digital technology, ZimDigital Phase 2 seeks to transform Zimbabwe's educational landscape, preparing future generations for success in a digital economy and positioning the country as a leader in Africa's digital transformation journey.