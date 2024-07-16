Zimbabwean brags about soft life in SA prison

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Zimbabwean identified as Bornface Banks, detained in a South African jail on allegations of kidnapping, sparked controversy by boasting in a viral video about the favorable conditions in prison.According to online publication News 24, Banks provoked authorities at Goodwood Correctional Centre after appearing in a video where he expressed satisfaction with his prison life."The Department of Correctional Services expressed shock and anger over a viral video showing a Zimbabwean national bragging about his contentment in a South African prison and listing the amenities he receives for free," wrote News 24 journalist Botho Molosankwe.In the video, Banks, dressed in yellow prison attire and surrounded by other inmates, waved and addressed his critics: "Hello haters, you thought we would suffer in prison? No, we are doing really well."He continued, "This morning we had breakfast, then lunch in the afternoon. We're about to have dinner. We're not suffering at all."Banks proceeded to enumerate the benefits he enjoys, including free toiletries, accommodation without rent, and no expenses for electricity. The video captured laughter among the inmates as he emphasized their well-being.Singabakho Nxumalo, spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services, confirmed Banks' identity and stated, "He is a Zimbabwean national held at Goodwood Correctional Centre on kidnapping charges. Following a search, a cellphone was confiscated. The Department condemns this behavior and will take strong disciplinary action."Nxumalo reiterated that mobile phones are contraband in correctional facilities, and their unauthorized use is a punishable offense, stressing that prison life is not easy despite Banks' claims.