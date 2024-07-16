Mashonas welcome Gukurahundi genocide outreach programme

News / National

by Staff reporter

People from Mashonaland have welcomed the launch of the Gukurahundi Community Outreach Programme by President Mnangagwa in Bulawayo, viewing it as a significant step towards national healing and reconciliation. This programme aims to provide a platform for affected communities to share their experiences and work towards closure. Led by local chiefs, the initiative ensures a grassroots approach to healing.Mr. Robert Nhekede from Chitungwiza expressed optimism that this initiative would bring closure to the long-standing issue, urging unity among all Zimbabweans. He emphasized the importance of finding lasting solutions over constant complaints. Mr. Justice Mfiri praised President Mnangagwa for involving grassroots communities in addressing the Gukurahundi issue, noting that previous efforts lacked success due to the absence of community involvement.George Nyakutumba, a war veteran from Goromonzi, highlighted the initiative's potential to unite Zimbabweans and heal divisions between Shona and Ndebele people. Mr. Farai Mlanga underscored the importance of confronting the past to build a new future, lauding the President's commitment to healing and reconciliation.The outreach programme has also gained significant attention on social media, with many citizens expressing support. Mr. Allen Bazaya described the move as a bold step towards national unity, while Mr. Thabo Malinga suggested allowing affected people to choose their representatives in the discussions. Mr. Joshua Ziyambi emphasized the need to address imbalances and create a nation free of tribalism and regionalism, promoting unity, progress, and development across the country.