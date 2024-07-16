Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso helps Dembare rake in $24,000

by Staff reporter
12 hrs ago | Views
Harare football giants Dynamos were left with only US$23,864 after deductions from the gate receipts of their high-profile Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Highlanders at Rufaro Stadium. The match, attended by 9,100 paying spectators, grossed US$48,049 before deductions. This attendance figure could have reached 10,000, considering complimentary tickets and accredited personnel.

Despite appearing over 50% full in the 25,000-seater stadium, the attendance highlighted issues of revenue leakages at the gates. Dynamos, the home team, lost 0-2 to Highlanders, marking back-to-back defeats against their rivals this season. The previous match at Barbourfields had drawn over 12,000 paying spectators.

Ticket prices for the match were raised to US$5 for the cheapest ticket, US$10 for VIP, and US$20 for VVIP. Some critics argued that maintaining the usual US$3 ticket price might have attracted a larger crowd. However, club treasurer Musa Gwasira explained that higher ticket prices were necessary to cover the costs of hosting such big games.

This match recorded the highest attendance for Dynamos at home this season, surpassing their average of 4,000 to 4,500 paying fans per game. The club faced financial challenges, with players boycotting training to demand outstanding bonuses and sign-on fees, totaling about US$1,050 per player.

The match's attendance, though decent, fell short of the traditional Battle of Zimbabwe duels' standards. Historical matches between Dynamos and Highlanders used to draw between 20,000 to 26,000 spectators, sometimes exceeding 30,000. Both clubs are struggling in the current championship race, with neither among the top four teams in the Premiership, currently led by FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum, Simba Bhora, and Manica Diamonds.

Dynamos last won the league title in 2014, while Highlanders have not claimed the championship since 2006. The declining attendance figures and financial struggles reflect the changing dynamics and competition in Zimbabwean football.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Fintechs fly planes of cash into Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 193 Views

All set for ZIMOZA TFCA launch

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

MK Party forming trade unions and labour federation

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Grace Mugabe backing footballer grandson

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

SA border police intercept suspected stolen car

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Labour Court judge dies

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

US Ambassador Tremont meets sanctioned Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

IEC wants MK vote-rigging allegations tested publicly

9 hrs ago | 395 Views

Sheep on a high: Flock feasts on cannabis after extreme weather

9 hrs ago | 646 Views

Hands Up! New App 'SizeHim' claims to predict penis size and sexual compatibility from your palms

11 hrs ago | 520 Views

'ZiG scarcity a recipe for disaster'

11 hrs ago | 712 Views

Gukurahundi genocide survivor cannot forgive Mugabe's foot soldiers

11 hrs ago | 898 Views

Mwonzora schedules high-level meetings at SADC Summit

12 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Mpilo Hospital faces surge in child deaths

12 hrs ago | 279 Views

Allow Mnangagwa to go and rest

12 hrs ago | 1154 Views

NetOne's going concern status at risk

12 hrs ago | 413 Views

Zimbabwe implementing 12-hour power cuts

12 hrs ago | 784 Views

Mnangagwa must stop abusing Matabele genocide victims and pay US$ 100 billion compansation

12 hrs ago | 678 Views

4 killed, 18 injured in Gweru accident

12 hrs ago | 475 Views

Harare roads rehabilitation 90% complete

12 hrs ago | 403 Views

Kariba Dam collapse claims rubbished

12 hrs ago | 498 Views

Mashonas welcome Gukurahundi genocide outreach programme

12 hrs ago | 313 Views

Artisanal miner kills colleague over cigarette

12 hrs ago | 223 Views

Allow all Zimbabweans to import vehicles DUTY FREE your current policy is discriminatory

22 hrs ago | 795 Views

Knorr recalls brown onion gravy sachets

22 hrs ago | 456 Views

Zuma's MK Party takes SABC to court for misleading the public

22 hrs ago | 797 Views

Mnangagwa confronting the Gukurahundi ghost

22 hrs ago | 312 Views

Rutendo Matinyarare jailed in South Africa

22 hrs ago | 2003 Views

Mnangagwa should release the Dumbutshena, Chihambakwe reports

22 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zimbabwean brags about soft life in SA prison

16 Jul 2024 at 16:38hrs | 1080 Views

Biden says no to extra debate with Trump

16 Jul 2024 at 16:33hrs | 663 Views

CCC activists clock month in detention

16 Jul 2024 at 16:33hrs | 175 Views

Zimbabwe to launch nationwide ZimDigital phase 2

16 Jul 2024 at 16:32hrs | 164 Views

Man axes woman to death

16 Jul 2024 at 13:45hrs | 830 Views

Gwanda to repossess undeveloped stands

16 Jul 2024 at 13:44hrs | 563 Views

Bulawayo dismisses cyanide poisoning claims

16 Jul 2024 at 13:44hrs | 303 Views

Zimbabwe cattle recovered in Mozambique

16 Jul 2024 at 13:43hrs | 298 Views

Zimra wins landmark forex tax dispute

16 Jul 2024 at 13:33hrs | 1427 Views

Zanu-PF Masvingo wants Mnangagwa to stay until 2030

16 Jul 2024 at 13:33hrs | 278 Views

Zimbabwe embassy starts issuing birth certificates in SA

16 Jul 2024 at 13:31hrs | 307 Views

South African passport weakened

16 Jul 2024 at 13:28hrs | 658 Views

Mnangagwa shocked by assassination attempt on Donald J Trump

16 Jul 2024 at 13:21hrs | 265 Views

Gareth Southgate quits as 'impossible' England job

16 Jul 2024 at 13:17hrs | 447 Views

Car dealers evade MPs over undelivered Zimbabwe govt vehicles

16 Jul 2024 at 13:08hrs | 400 Views

Woman poisons self, 4 kids

16 Jul 2024 at 12:34hrs | 585 Views

11 out of 15 Mbudzi interchange bridges complete

16 Jul 2024 at 12:32hrs | 863 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu bail application dismissed

16 Jul 2024 at 12:31hrs | 652 Views

Dembare splash US$1,000 on sangoma

16 Jul 2024 at 12:26hrs | 479 Views

Biden said 'it's time to put Trump in a bullseye'

16 Jul 2024 at 10:31hrs | 1132 Views