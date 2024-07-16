Bosso helps Dembare rake in $24,000

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare football giants Dynamos were left with only US$23,864 after deductions from the gate receipts of their high-profile Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Highlanders at Rufaro Stadium. The match, attended by 9,100 paying spectators, grossed US$48,049 before deductions. This attendance figure could have reached 10,000, considering complimentary tickets and accredited personnel.Despite appearing over 50% full in the 25,000-seater stadium, the attendance highlighted issues of revenue leakages at the gates. Dynamos, the home team, lost 0-2 to Highlanders, marking back-to-back defeats against their rivals this season. The previous match at Barbourfields had drawn over 12,000 paying spectators.Ticket prices for the match were raised to US$5 for the cheapest ticket, US$10 for VIP, and US$20 for VVIP. Some critics argued that maintaining the usual US$3 ticket price might have attracted a larger crowd. However, club treasurer Musa Gwasira explained that higher ticket prices were necessary to cover the costs of hosting such big games.This match recorded the highest attendance for Dynamos at home this season, surpassing their average of 4,000 to 4,500 paying fans per game. The club faced financial challenges, with players boycotting training to demand outstanding bonuses and sign-on fees, totaling about US$1,050 per player.The match's attendance, though decent, fell short of the traditional Battle of Zimbabwe duels' standards. Historical matches between Dynamos and Highlanders used to draw between 20,000 to 26,000 spectators, sometimes exceeding 30,000. Both clubs are struggling in the current championship race, with neither among the top four teams in the Premiership, currently led by FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum, Simba Bhora, and Manica Diamonds.Dynamos last won the league title in 2014, while Highlanders have not claimed the championship since 2006. The declining attendance figures and financial struggles reflect the changing dynamics and competition in Zimbabwean football.