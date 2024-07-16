Harare roads rehabilitation 90% complete

News / National

by Staff reporter

The rehabilitation of Harare roads needed in preparation for the hosting of the 44th SADC Summit next month is 90 percent complete and on schedule.Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga presented a report to Cabinet yesterday on progress made in the preparations for hosting the summit in August.The Government is rehabilitating three main access roads leading to the venue of the Summit, the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden, including the internal circulation roads. Most of the rehabilitation was already scheduled, and any changes on timelines have normally been just deciding what section of a highway to work on first.These include the Harare-Chirundu Road, Harare-Kanyemba Road and the Old Mazowe Road.Rehabilitation of the Harare-Chirundu Road is ongoing and the scope of works includes construction, landscaping and street lighting of the section of Julius Nyerere Street from the Main Post Office in the Central Business District to the intersection of Sam Nujoma Extension and Nemakonde Way (formerly Lomagundi), and along Nemakonde Way to the Westgate Traffic Circle.Work to rehabilitate the Harare-Kanyemba Road is also ongoing and the scope of works includes dualisation, widening, upgrading, reconstruction, rehabilitation, street lighting and landscaping of the section of Sam Nujoma Extension from Nemakonde Road to, and including, the traffic circle at the intersection with the New Parliament Boulevard, past the Henderson Research Institute area to the Mvurwi turn-off.Rehabilitation of Old Mazowe Road is underway and the scope of works includes construction and landscaping from the Westgate traffic circle to Mt Hampden, the Loop Road and New Parliament Building access roads, and the New Parliament Boulevard to the intersection with the Bindura Road.The government is also continuing the rehabilitation of Greater Harare roads with the scope of works including rehabilitation, street lighting and landscaping of 37 roads that link the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport to the City, and also to Mt Hampden and the New Parliament Building in particular.Overall progress of works is 90 percent and the target completion date is the end of this month.Meanwhile, construction of the Museum of African Liberation is underway while rehabilitation works at the State Pavilion at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport are expected to be completed by the end of this month.