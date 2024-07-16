4 killed, 18 injured in Gweru accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

Four people died, and 18 others were injured on Monday when a Toyota Hiace kombi veered off the road and overturned around 4 pm along Hamutyinei Road, Gweru. National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi reported that the accident occurred at the 3km peg. The victims' bodies were taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital for post-mortem, with 17 injured victims admitted to the same hospital and one referred to Bulawayo United Hospitals.This incident marks the third fatal kombi crash in the last two weeks. Last Friday, at around 9:30 am, two people died and eight were injured when a Toyota Hiace kombi collided head-on with a Mazda B2200 double cab at the 47km peg along 22 Miles-Mafararikwa Road. The victims were taken to Victoria Chitepo Hospital for post-mortem, with the injured admitted to the same hospital.Earlier in the week, five people died, and nine were injured when their kombi overturned near Sunway City turn on the Harare-Mutare Highway. The driver, Elisha Mandemo (34), lost control of the vehicle, which landed on its roof. The kombi was en route to Marondera with 18 passengers.Police have urged motorists to observe speed limits and road regulations to prevent further accidents.