Zimbabwe implementing 12-hour power cuts

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Government has attributed the current power cuts in Zimbabwe to reduced power generation at Hwange Power Station. The country is implementing 12-hour power cuts to manage domestic demand, as the nation requires at least 2,200 MW at peak times.Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka indicated that the recent increase in power cuts is due to outages at Hwange. Two units were expected to start contributing to the grid soon. The Minister of Energy and Power Development reported that current generation is around 1,400 MW per day, supplemented by imports, with total generation reaching between 1,500 MW and 1,600 MW against a daily maximum demand of 1,825 MW. As of the latest data, Hwange Power Station was generating 899 MW and Kariba 292 MW, totaling 1,191 MW.Masuka also warned against unfair distribution of social welfare assistance following reports of such issues in Mashonaland Central. The government aims to assist 6.1 million individuals out of 9.2 million in rural areas with 7.5 kg of grain per person per month until September, increasing to 8.5 kg from October to March 2025.Information Minister Jenfan Muswere provided details on the cereal requirements from the National Strategic Grain Reserve, amounting to 448,350 metric tonnes from July 2024 to March 2025. Monthly requirements include 45,750 metric tonnes from July to September 2024 and 51,850 metric tonnes from October 2024 to March 2025. Additionally, 121,482.6 metric tonnes are needed for the school feeding program from July 2024 to April 2025.Muswere also highlighted ongoing efforts to support women's participation in key sectors and decision-making positions. The government will strengthen facilities to support women-owned enterprises, community projects, and micro, small, and medium enterprises with affordable long-term funding for re-tooling.