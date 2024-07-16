US Ambassador Tremont meets sanctioned Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

The new United States Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Ms. Pamela Tremont, presented her credentials to President Mnangagwa on Wednesday, officially assuming her ambassadorial role after her initial nomination by President Joe Biden two years ago.President Biden re-nominated her on January 3, 2023. Her nomination was well received during hearings in May 2023, and she took her oath on June 10, 2024.Ms. Tremont is the first substantive U.S. Ambassador to Zimbabwe since Mr. Brian Andrew Nichols, whose tenure ended three years ago before President Biden appointed him Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs.During the oath of allegiance ceremony last month, Deputy Secretary for State Management and Resources Mr. Richard Verma praised Ambassador Tremont, saying, "We are dispatching one of our best to Zimbabwe, and I look forward to Ambassador Tremont's leadership in advancing the relationship."But who is Ambassador Tremont?According to the United States Department of State, Ms. Pamela Tremont is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor. Her most recent position was Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden, where she also served as Chargé d'Affaires for 18 months.Previously, Ms. Tremont held roles as Assistance Coordinator and then Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine. She was also Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Nicosia, Cyprus, and has held positions as Deputy Director for NATO Policy in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, Political/Economic Counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Lusaka, Zambia, and Political Military Officer at the U.S. Embassy in London, United Kingdom.With three decades of experience as a career diplomat, Ms. Tremont has a proven track record of leadership and a wealth of experience across various regions and substantive areas, making her a well-qualified candidate to serve as U.S. Ambassador to Zimbabwe.Her other assignments include representing the State Department as a student at the National Defense University, serving as Political Military Officer at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, working as a Desk Officer for South Africa in the Bureau of African Affairs, and acting as a Watch Officer in the State Department's Operations Center. She has also been posted to assignments in Port Louis, Mauritius, and Calgary, Canada.Ms. Tremont earned her B.A and M.A degrees from Baylor University and has received multiple State Department performance awards, as well as the U.S. Army Commander's Award for Civilian Service. She speaks French and Turkish.