Labour Court judge dies

Bulawayo Labour Court judge, Justice Mercy Moya-Matshanga, has passed away, the Judiciary Service Commission (JSC) has announced.In a statement, the JSC reported that the veteran judge collapsed at her home in Bulawayo and was rushed to a local private hospital, where she died upon admission."It is with great sadness that we advise of the passing of Honourable Justice Moya-Matshanga. We are informed that she collapsed at home and died this morning at Corporate 24 Hospital in Bulawayo," the statement read.Mourners are gathered at Number 5 David Bernard, Waterford suburb in Bulawayo. Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.