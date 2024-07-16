SA border police intercept suspected stolen car

News / National

by Staff reporter

South African police officers at the Beitbridge Border Post arrested a male suspect driving a suspected stolen vehicle on Tuesday.The vehicle, a late model Mercedes Benz believed to have been stolen from KwaThema near Johannesburg, was seized. This marks the third vehicle theft incident reported in three days.According to Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, spokesperson for the South African Police Services (Saps) Limpopo Province, the vehicle was spotted at a service station during a stop-and-search exercise."On Tuesday, 16 July 2024, around 02:00, police at Beitbridge Port of Entry (POE) conducted a stop-and-search operation along the N1 north when a white Mercedes Benz was stopped near Shell Ultra City filling station," he said.The driver, who could not produce a driver's license or vehicle documentation, was found with three different sets of number plates. The Vehicle Inspection and Safe Guarding Unit (VIS) determined the car's owner to be in the Kwa-Thema Policing area in Gauteng province, where it was stolen earlier this month.The 36-year-old male suspect was apprehended for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle and was found to be in the country illegally, resulting in an additional charge of contravention of the Immigration Act. The suspect is expected to appear before the Musina Magistrate Court today.