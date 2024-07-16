Grace Mugabe backing footballer grandson

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former First Lady Grace Mugabe is supporting her grandson Simbanashe Chikore who seems 'passionate' to become a footballer with Harare giants CAPS United.Simbanashe, 8, is the son of Grace's daughter Bona Mugabe and ex-husband Simba Chikore.Grace's support comes after her attendance to a football tournament where Simbanashe who plays for the CAPS United Academy was a participant.The football tournament was held at St Michael's Primary School in Harare this past weekend.CAPS United Academy won the under-9 shield.Bona was also in attendance watching her son play.CAPS United legend Alois Bunjira took to his social media platforms to appreciate the support being shown by the "former first family to their boys".Bunjira posted pictures captioned: "It was really nice having the former first family coming through to the football tournament, to support their boys as the CAPS United Green Blood Academy won the Under 9 shield, at the St Michael's Primary School tournament."In May, Simbanashe was part of the CAPS United junior team that played a curtain raiser match when the seniors clashed against city rivals Dynamos in the Harare Derby at Rufaro Stadium.