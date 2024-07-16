All set for ZIMOZA TFCA launch

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze

Preparations for the inaugural trilateral launch of Zimbabwe-Mozambique-Zambia Transfrontier Conservation Area (ZIMOZA TFCA) has gained momentum, with representative from three countries expressed their commitment to make sure inclusion and empowerment of various communities in management of wildlife, environment and natural resources.Speaking during the Memorandum of Agreement Signing Ceremony Programme for the Committee of Senior Officials (COSO) meeting in Harare this Wednesday, Zimbabwe's host Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, Sthembiso Nyoni welcome her ministerial counterparts and promised adherence to the SADC conservation protocols."Your presence is a statement to the commitment we share in reserving our natural heritage and promoting biodiversity conservation," Nyoni said."I want to appreciate your positive response following recent communication on the ZIMOZA Memorandum of Agreement Signing Ceremony," Nyoni added."Honourable Ministers, through this Memorandum of Agreement, we are to strengthen co-operation, information sharing and a joint management of the ZIMOZA TFCA. The agreement will enhance conservation of our natural resources and enhance equal tourism opportunities," Nyoni said."This will also contribute to the socio-economic development of the communities living within and around the conservation area. We discussed as trilateral ministerial team that the is a need for respective chiefs and community members or representatives to attend the event tomorrow [Thursday] and I leant that Zambia and Mozambique have brought their chiefs with them for this event," Nyoni noted.Meanwhile, Zambia's Rodney Malindi Sikumba who is Minister Of Tourism has proposed that there is need for ZIMOZA TFCA Technical team to come up with a specific logo with resemblance of the trilateral member countries. This would therefore transcends with the three countries' quest for promoting natural heritage-based tourism as well as unlocking values attached to the trilateral negotiations or agreements.