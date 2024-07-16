Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fintechs fly planes of cash into Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
At least once a month - and sometimes as often as three times a week - a private plane lands in a secure part of Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on the outskirts of the Zimbabwean capital, Harare, carrying millions of US dollars. The pallets of cash are unloaded, broken down into packages, and then distributed to transfer points across the country.

This unusual but legal operation, organized by the country's biggest mobile money app, Mukuru, illustrates how far companies will go to accommodate customers seeking to avoid the local currency in one of the world's most dysfunctional economies.

Africa's mobile money sector has grown rapidly over the last two decades, and now processes around $912 billion a year, according to GSMA, a global research and lobby group for mobile operators. But while most fintechs focus on sending money digitally, the ones in Zimbabwe also fill a different niche: they help Zimbabweans get their hands on physical US dollars.

"The demand for dollars is massive in Zimbabwe," said Ross Martin, the commercial manager for Africa for Travelex Ltd., one of the world's biggest foreign exchange firms. In the first five months of the year, remittances from Zimbabweans living outside the country rose 16% to $823 million, according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

The country's preference for cash originated more than 15 years ago, after a failed land reform policy set off a hyperinflation spiral that wiped out Zimbabweans' savings and led to the national currency being scrapped in 2009.

"During hyperinflation, people get rid of their local currencies like hot potatoes," explained Steve Hanke, a professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University. In the midst of one such episode, the US dollar became king.

The government has made six attempts to reinstate a national currency since then, with the latest being a gold-backed unit known as the ZiG. When that launched in April, 80% to 85% of all transactions in Zimbabwe were being conducted in US dollars, according to the national statistics agency. While the new currency has so far been stable, it's been an uphill battle to get people to adopt it.  

"Since I have foreign currency, I don't have to worry about currency depreciation," Maureen Nyoni, 68, explained while collecting remittances from her children in the UK from a Mukuru agent in Harare.

The bias toward cash doesn't only reflect concerns about the ZiG's stability. The government has a history of converting foreign dollars held in banks into local currency without warning, and of imposing strict limits on withdrawals - both of which have scared Zimbabweans away from the formal banking sector.

Much of the $1.9 billion in remittances sent into Zimbabwe last year were channeled through Mukuru, the country's biggest money transfer service, with rivals Mama Money, hellopaisa and informal means accounting for a large proportion of the rest. Mukuru served seven million active customers across all its markets over the past year, from Lesotho to Kenya, but it only flies cash into Zimbabwe, which provides almost half of all of its business.  

"If you want to be relevant in a tech or fintech environment in Africa," said Andrew Jury, the Mukuru chief executive officer, "you have to have these strong on- and off-ramps to cash."

The company was started in a spare bedroom in Cambridge, England in 2008, by two Zimbabweans who wanted to send money home to their families as inflation in the country was skyrocketing towards 500 billion percent. They started out selling coupons that Zimbabweans could exchange for gasoline. "Necessity is the mother of invention," said Jury.

Mukuru now operates primarily through an app, and in the case of Zimbabwe, caters largely to citizens working in neighboring South Africa who want to send money home. Customers can make cash, debit card or mobile money payments, and once a transaction has been registered the money becomes available to recipients either digitally or in hard currency.

"Fintechs in Africa are so much more adaptive than in the global north," explained Mathieu Coquillon, director and co-founder of rival Mama Money. "We deal with things that they would never come across," he said, mentioning power cuts, crime and sudden changes in regulation.

The companies are an improvement for some customers, who previously had to rely on their main competition - informal couriers who drive vehicles full of cash and goods into the country. "In the past, I used to receive money via third parties," said Craig Zhou, a retiree and Harare resident. "But at times those couriers became dishonest or the bus would break down on its journey."

Zimbabweans' reliance on cash is also a headache for authorities, who want to encourage the ZiG's uptake so they can exercise more control over the economy. Having had little success, they're now trying to stifle the black market trade for dollars.

That will be an ongoing challenge.

"I don't want the ZiG, as my suppliers charge their prices in US dollars," said Thembelani Ncube, 38, who runs an upholstery business in the second largest city of Bulawayo. "You get there and they'll tell you they take ZiG - but their point of sale machine is not working. That's how they're avoiding this currency."

Source - Bloomberg

Must Read

All set for ZIMOZA TFCA launch

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

MK Party forming trade unions and labour federation

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Grace Mugabe backing footballer grandson

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

SA border police intercept suspected stolen car

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Labour Court judge dies

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

US Ambassador Tremont meets sanctioned Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

IEC wants MK vote-rigging allegations tested publicly

9 hrs ago | 393 Views

Sheep on a high: Flock feasts on cannabis after extreme weather

9 hrs ago | 640 Views

Hands Up! New App 'SizeHim' claims to predict penis size and sexual compatibility from your palms

11 hrs ago | 517 Views

'ZiG scarcity a recipe for disaster'

11 hrs ago | 708 Views

Gukurahundi genocide survivor cannot forgive Mugabe's foot soldiers

11 hrs ago | 895 Views

Mwonzora schedules high-level meetings at SADC Summit

11 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Mpilo Hospital faces surge in child deaths

11 hrs ago | 275 Views

Allow Mnangagwa to go and rest

11 hrs ago | 1142 Views

NetOne's going concern status at risk

11 hrs ago | 403 Views

Zimbabwe implementing 12-hour power cuts

11 hrs ago | 779 Views

Mnangagwa must stop abusing Matabele genocide victims and pay US$ 100 billion compansation

11 hrs ago | 673 Views

4 killed, 18 injured in Gweru accident

12 hrs ago | 472 Views

Harare roads rehabilitation 90% complete

12 hrs ago | 393 Views

Kariba Dam collapse claims rubbished

12 hrs ago | 496 Views

Bosso helps Dembare rake in $24,000

12 hrs ago | 469 Views

Mashonas welcome Gukurahundi genocide outreach programme

12 hrs ago | 312 Views

Artisanal miner kills colleague over cigarette

12 hrs ago | 223 Views

Allow all Zimbabweans to import vehicles DUTY FREE your current policy is discriminatory

21 hrs ago | 790 Views

Knorr recalls brown onion gravy sachets

21 hrs ago | 454 Views

Zuma's MK Party takes SABC to court for misleading the public

21 hrs ago | 796 Views

Mnangagwa confronting the Gukurahundi ghost

21 hrs ago | 310 Views

Rutendo Matinyarare jailed in South Africa

21 hrs ago | 1984 Views

Mnangagwa should release the Dumbutshena, Chihambakwe reports

21 hrs ago | 581 Views

Zimbabwean brags about soft life in SA prison

16 Jul 2024 at 16:38hrs | 1075 Views

Biden says no to extra debate with Trump

16 Jul 2024 at 16:33hrs | 662 Views

CCC activists clock month in detention

16 Jul 2024 at 16:33hrs | 175 Views

Zimbabwe to launch nationwide ZimDigital phase 2

16 Jul 2024 at 16:32hrs | 164 Views

Man axes woman to death

16 Jul 2024 at 13:45hrs | 828 Views

Gwanda to repossess undeveloped stands

16 Jul 2024 at 13:44hrs | 563 Views

Bulawayo dismisses cyanide poisoning claims

16 Jul 2024 at 13:44hrs | 303 Views

Zimbabwe cattle recovered in Mozambique

16 Jul 2024 at 13:43hrs | 297 Views

Zimra wins landmark forex tax dispute

16 Jul 2024 at 13:33hrs | 1423 Views

Zanu-PF Masvingo wants Mnangagwa to stay until 2030

16 Jul 2024 at 13:33hrs | 274 Views

Zimbabwe embassy starts issuing birth certificates in SA

16 Jul 2024 at 13:31hrs | 307 Views

South African passport weakened

16 Jul 2024 at 13:28hrs | 650 Views

Mnangagwa shocked by assassination attempt on Donald J Trump

16 Jul 2024 at 13:21hrs | 263 Views

Gareth Southgate quits as 'impossible' England job

16 Jul 2024 at 13:17hrs | 446 Views

Car dealers evade MPs over undelivered Zimbabwe govt vehicles

16 Jul 2024 at 13:08hrs | 395 Views

Woman poisons self, 4 kids

16 Jul 2024 at 12:34hrs | 583 Views

11 out of 15 Mbudzi interchange bridges complete

16 Jul 2024 at 12:32hrs | 853 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu bail application dismissed

16 Jul 2024 at 12:31hrs | 645 Views

Dembare splash US$1,000 on sangoma

16 Jul 2024 at 12:26hrs | 478 Views

Biden said 'it's time to put Trump in a bullseye'

16 Jul 2024 at 10:31hrs | 1132 Views