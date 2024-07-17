US keen to mend relations with Zimbabwe despite Mnangagwa sanctions

News / National

The United States has expressed its readiness to enhance relations with Zimbabwe, aiming to become a reliable and consistent partner. This announcement came as new ambassadors from the US, Ireland, Jamaica, and Thailand presented their credentials to President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare.President Mnangagwa welcomed the ambassadors, highlighting Zimbabwe's commitment to improving relations with all nations. US Ambassador-designate Pamela Tremondt emphasized her mission to strengthen ties between Harare and Washington, citing potential for a prosperous future and cooperation on global challenges. She also thanked Mnangagwa for his recent statements condemning political violence and discussed increased food security support for Zimbabwe.Irish Ambassador Austin Gormley noted the longstanding friendship between Zimbabwe and Ireland, with a focus on turning this into economic gains, including leveraging the European Union export market. Jamaican Ambassador Joan Thomas Edwards spoke of the rich shared history between Zimbabwe and Jamaica, aiming to enhance economic cooperation. Thai Ambassador Mungkorn Pratoomkaew discussed potential collaboration in the automobile industry, particularly concerning Zimbabwe's lithium reserves.Under President Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe has been actively pursuing an engagement and re-engagement foreign policy to deepen existing relations and reach out to previously estranged countries.