Mafume, 2 directors named in corrupt rental of bars

by Staff reporter

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume and two Rufaro Marketing Private Limited directors, Juma Ulete and Ngoni Chimbalu, have been implicated in rampant corruption and abuse of office within the Harare City Council, allegedly embezzling thousands of US dollars monthly. This was revealed during a Commission of Inquiry hearing.Rufaro Marketing, established by the council to manage former municipal liquor departments in high-density suburbs, operates 86 beerhalls and other liquor outlets. The directors are accused of converting rental payments from tenants into their personal use.The Commission of Inquiry, led by retired judge Justice Maphios Cheda, was appointed by President Mnangagwa in May to investigate the Harare City Council's governance since 2017. The commission, comprising local governance experts and chaired by the Permanent Secretary for Local Government and Public Works, Dr. John Bhasera, has six months to complete its work, with a possible three-month extension if needed.Yesterday, Kandrick Investments' general manager, Mrs. Rosemary Togarepi, testified before the commission. Her company leases two Rufaro Marketing beer outlets in Mbare and Machipisa and has been in dispute with the council over these properties. She recounted that after developing the properties, they faced opposition from a councillor allegedly acting on behalf of Mayor Mafume, who demanded a stake in their company.Despite receiving a High Court interdict to stop the council's interference, Messrs. Ulete and Chimbalu instructed tenants to stop paying rent to Kandrick Investments and instead pay them, claiming they were authorized by Mayor Mafume. The commission expects more witnesses to testify regarding these allegations.