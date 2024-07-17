Timba, 77 others denied bail again

News / National

by Staff reporter

The High Court has denied bail to Jameson Timba, interim leader of the CCC party, and 77 activists who are charged with illegal gathering. Justice Munamato Mutevedzi upheld the remand court's decision, finding no misdirection in its assessment and ruling that the appellants were not suitable candidates for bail. However, the judge released Maxwell Sande due to his age, placing him in the custody of his father.Justice Mutevedzi emphasized that his personal judgment was irrelevant and that the magistrate's discretion was exercised judiciously, warranting no interference. Consequently, he allowed Sande's appeal but dismissed the bail appeals for Timba and the other activists.Timba assumed leadership of the CCC after Nelson Chamisa left the party in January. He and his co-accused were arrested on June 16 for holding an unsanctioned gathering intended for an unlawful demonstration in Harare. Their bail applications were initially denied by Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo, who cited concerns about undermining the rule of law, public safety, and confidence in the police. The 78 individuals remain in custody pending trial.