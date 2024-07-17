ED2030 chorus grows louder

News / National

by Staff reporter

There is a growing movement within Zanu-PF structures and affiliates across Zimbabwe calling for President Mnangagwa to continue leading the country beyond 2028 to achieve Vision 2030. Despite Mnangagwa's indication that he will not continue past 2028 in accordance with the Constitution, the slogan "2030 vanenge vachipo" (Mnangagwa will still be in power in 2030) is gaining traction.At a recent Zanu-PF caucus in Parliament, legislators chanted "2030 vaMnangagwa vanenge vachitonga" (Mnangagwa will still be ruling in 2030). Similar sentiments have been echoed in District Coordinating Committee (DCC) meetings nationwide, where Mnangagwa's leadership is credited with transforming Zimbabwe, stabilizing its currency, and restoring its status as the breadbasket of Africa.The Zanu-PF Midlands Provincial Youth League recently called for Mnangagwa's tenure to be extended to allow him to deliver on Vision 2030. Youth League Chairman Ernest Dzoro emphasized the necessity of Mnangagwa's continued leadership for the fruition of this vision. National Secretary for the Youth League, Tino Machakaire, has been tasked with conveying this message to the President.Other provinces, including Mashonaland East, Matabeleland North, and Mashonaland Central, have expressed similar wishes. In Masvingo, the Zanu-PF provincial chairman Robson Mavhenyengwa reported unanimous support for Mnangagwa to stay in office beyond 2028, emphasizing the importance of his continued leadership for ongoing infrastructural and developmental projects aligned with Vision 2030.Zanu-PF Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha acknowledged the widespread calls for Mnangagwa to remain in power, despite the President's statement about stepping down after his two terms. Machacha committed to delivering this message to Mnangagwa, highlighting the substantial grassroots support for his continued leadership.This nationwide support underscores the impact of Mnangagwa's development initiatives and the belief that his leadership is crucial for achieving the country's long-term goals.