Former Zimbabweans named in Ireland squad for Zimbabwe Test

Former Zimbabwe international cricketer Peter Moor has been named in Ireland's 14-member squad for their upcoming historic one-off Test match against Zimbabwe. This match, scheduled for July 25 to 29 at Stormont, Belfast, will be the first-ever red-ball match between the two nations and the first Test match ever played in Northern Ireland. The only previous Test match in Ireland was against Pakistan in 2018.Ireland Cricket national selector Andrew White expressed confidence in the squad, which includes new additions Matthew Humphreys and Gavin Hoey. White emphasized the team's goal of building on their recent victory against Afghanistan and aiming for another win by taking 20 wickets and scoring crucial runs in the first innings.Moor, who has 13 Test caps, including eight for Zimbabwe, last played for the Chevrons in 2018 against Bangladesh. In 2023, he made his Ireland debut against Bangladesh, and the upcoming match will likely be his sixth Test cap for Ireland. Ireland will be captained by Andy Balbirnie, with veteran Paul Stirling also in the squad. The Zimbabwean team arrived in the UK on Tuesday morning.Ireland squad for the historic Test against Zimbabwe:Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.