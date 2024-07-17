Zimbabwe lifts ban on holiday lessons

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwean government has lifted the ban on holiday classes for examination classes, while maintaining the ban for other pupils to ensure they rest during holidays. Holiday lessons for examination classes will run from August 19 to 30, with fees payable by parents in their preferred currency.This decision follows debates where parents and teachers argued that these lessons help students prepare for public exams. Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mr. Moses Mhike, emphasized the importance of balancing rest with the need to complete the revised syllabus introduced with Education 5.0.Holiday lessons will be conducted at stipulated fees: US$2 for Grade 7, US$3 for Form 4, and US$5 for Form 6. Boarding students will incur an additional $4 daily. Receipts must be provided at payment, and proper financial records maintained. Lessons will be supervised by the Inspectorate and district literacy coordinators.Teachers will receive 50% of the fees, with 20% for administration and 30% for utilities and stationery. The goal is to enhance student performance and ensure timely completion of the syllabus and Continuous Assessment Learning Area (CALA) components.The Zimbabwe Teachers' Association (Zimta) and the Zimbabwe National School Heads Union welcomed the move. Zimta's Dr. Sifiso Ndlovu highlighted the necessity of extra tuition for exam preparation, urging teachers to approach the lessons with the aim of helping students rather than viewing them as a business opportunity. The union has long advocated for holiday lessons to aid student competency and performance.