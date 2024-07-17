News / National
Cain Mathema recovering from a stroke
9 hrs ago
Vice President Kembo Mohadi visited former Cabinet Minister Ambassador Cain Mathema, who is recovering from a stroke.
Mohadi expressed satisfaction with Mathema's recovery, noting that his left hand remains weak but should improve with exercise. He praised Mathema as a prolific writer, career politician, stalwart war veteran, and diplomat.
Mathema, accompanied by his wife during the visit, is in good spirits and actively writing a new book addressing injustices caused by former colonizers.
Mathema, a prominent figure in Zimbabwe's liberation struggle, has authored over 25 books.
Source - The Chronicle