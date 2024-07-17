Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cain Mathema recovering from a stroke

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
Vice President Kembo Mohadi visited former Cabinet Minister Ambassador Cain Mathema, who is recovering from a stroke.

Mohadi expressed satisfaction with Mathema's recovery, noting that his left hand remains weak but should improve with exercise. He praised Mathema as a prolific writer, career politician, stalwart war veteran, and diplomat.

Mathema, accompanied by his wife during the visit, is in good spirits and actively writing a new book addressing injustices caused by former colonizers.

Mathema, a prominent figure in Zimbabwe's liberation struggle, has authored over 25 books.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

As long as ZACC isn't catching the 'big fish' then its work is useless!

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe has the highest literacy rate in Africa, what stuff and Nonsense!

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Comprehensive Review of Solana's Network Security Measures

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa's plane targeted with lasers

7 hrs ago | 1606 Views

Zimbabwe's currency will remain fully backed by gold reserves

7 hrs ago | 355 Views

WATCH: Zuma's MK Party confirmed as official opposition in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 766 Views

Duo robs cyclist at knifepoint

8 hrs ago | 538 Views

Armed robbers pounce on couple

8 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Zanu-PF identified as main perpetrator again by a US funded NGO

9 hrs ago | 472 Views

Poor Zimbabweans to get 7.5kg of maize per month

9 hrs ago | 423 Views

'Zimbabwe politics derail anti-corruption fight'

9 hrs ago | 278 Views

Zimbabweans decry sharp increase in mealie-meal price

9 hrs ago | 572 Views

Unicef launches US$84m appeal for Zimbabwe drought response

9 hrs ago | 94 Views

Passion Java's mother dies

9 hrs ago | 1553 Views

High Court struck off Mudzuri appeal

9 hrs ago | 376 Views

Vote of no-confidence brewing for Mliswa-Chikoka

9 hrs ago | 603 Views

Zimbabwe moves to boost power supply

9 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe diaspora remittances up 17%

9 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zanu-PF senator wants bail out for Zupco

9 hrs ago | 254 Views

Hexco fails to pay examiners

9 hrs ago | 187 Views

'BCC wants to steal my kombi'

9 hrs ago | 372 Views

Frostbite hits Beitbridge, destroys crops

9 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwe lifts ban on holiday lessons

9 hrs ago | 336 Views

Former Zimbabweans named in Ireland squad for Zimbabwe Test

9 hrs ago | 355 Views

ED2030 chorus grows louder

10 hrs ago | 288 Views

Timba, 77 others denied bail again

10 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mafume, 2 directors named in corrupt rental of bars

10 hrs ago | 281 Views

US keen to mend relations with Zimbabwe despite Mnangagwa sanctions

10 hrs ago | 138 Views

Fintechs fly planes of cash into Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 5016 Views

All set for ZIMOZA TFCA launch

24 hrs ago | 212 Views

MK Party forming trade unions and labour federation

24 hrs ago | 766 Views

Grace Mugabe backing footballer grandson

24 hrs ago | 6299 Views

SA border police intercept suspected stolen car

24 hrs ago | 540 Views

Labour Court judge dies

24 hrs ago | 918 Views

US Ambassador Tremont meets sanctioned Mnangagwa

24 hrs ago | 648 Views

IEC wants MK vote-rigging allegations tested publicly

17 Jul 2024 at 09:10hrs | 454 Views

Sheep on a high: Flock feasts on cannabis after extreme weather

17 Jul 2024 at 09:05hrs | 807 Views

Hands Up! New App 'SizeHim' claims to predict penis size and sexual compatibility from your palms

17 Jul 2024 at 07:34hrs | 625 Views

'ZiG scarcity a recipe for disaster'

17 Jul 2024 at 07:29hrs | 815 Views

Gukurahundi genocide survivor cannot forgive Mugabe's foot soldiers

17 Jul 2024 at 07:26hrs | 1083 Views

Mwonzora schedules high-level meetings at SADC Summit

17 Jul 2024 at 06:57hrs | 1330 Views

Mpilo Hospital faces surge in child deaths

17 Jul 2024 at 06:57hrs | 346 Views

Allow Mnangagwa to go and rest

17 Jul 2024 at 06:51hrs | 1528 Views

NetOne's going concern status at risk

17 Jul 2024 at 06:51hrs | 568 Views

Zimbabwe implementing 12-hour power cuts

17 Jul 2024 at 06:47hrs | 1015 Views

Mnangagwa must stop abusing Matabele genocide victims and pay US$ 100 billion compansation

17 Jul 2024 at 06:44hrs | 1060 Views

4 killed, 18 injured in Gweru accident

17 Jul 2024 at 06:42hrs | 550 Views

Harare roads rehabilitation 90% complete

17 Jul 2024 at 06:39hrs | 531 Views

Kariba Dam collapse claims rubbished

17 Jul 2024 at 06:38hrs | 610 Views