Frostbite hits Beitbridge, destroys crops

News / National

by Staff reporter

Several farmers in Beitbridge have lost their irrigated crops to an unprecedented frostbite, which has not been seen in years. The region, along with parts of Matabeleland South and northern South Africa, has experienced record low temperatures. Masauso Mawocha, the Beitbridge district Agritex officer, reported significant damage to crops, including sugar beans at Shashi Community Irrigation Scheme and winter maize in central Beitbridge.Farmers are also concerned about their livestock, with some reportedly slaughtering animals to prevent frostbite deaths. Elizabeth Ndou and Terry Charles Mulowa, local farmers, described the severe impact on their irrigated fodder crops. Residents near the Limpopo River observed ice on the river and extreme morning cold, a new experience for the area.The Beitbridge Meteorological Station recorded ground temperatures as low as -3°C and atmospheric temperatures at -0.8°C, both unprecedented lows. This severe cold has also affected local nightlife, with bars and beer outlets seeing decreased activity.