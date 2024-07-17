'BCC wants to steal my kombi'

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Bulawayo commuter omnibus operator, Ndabezinhle Nyoni, is in a dispute with the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) over the impoundment of his vehicle.Nyoni's Toyota Hiace, registration ADS 2037, was impounded on May 7 for a parking offense and has been held at the council's Khami stores since then.Nyoni claims the council is attempting to "steal" his vehicle by demanding exorbitant storage fees, which have ballooned from an initial US$610 to US$8,310, translating to US$360 per day. This represents an 1800% increase from the previous storage fee of US$20 per day.Nyoni, who finds it impossible to pay such a high daily fee, says the situation has caused significant stress for his family. Despite his efforts to engage with the council, he has not been able to secure the release of his vehicle. Council acting corporate communications officer Bomgiwe Ngwenya has not yet provided a response regarding the issue.This case highlights broader grievances among motorists in Bulawayo, who have similarly clashed with the municipality over high storage fees, leading some to lose their vehicles due to inability to pay.