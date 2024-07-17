Hexco fails to pay examiners

News / National

by Staff reporter

Over 300 lecturers from polytechnics, vocational training colleges, and independent colleges affiliated with the Higher Education Examination Council (Hexco) are protesting over unpaid dues. These lecturers, marking examination papers at Harare Polytechnic College since July 11, 2024, claim they have been going hungry due to the lack of funds provided by Hexco for travel and subsistence.Lecturers stated that they had expected advance payments to cover their expenses but Hexco has informed them that there are currently no funds available. They have been forced to use their limited resources to travel to Harare and are now struggling with inadequate living conditions, including being housed in substandard hostels without running water. They have been provided buckets to fetch water for basic needs, which has been particularly challenging for elderly lecturers.Additionally, the lecturers have not signed any contracts for marking the examination scripts, adding to their distress. Those nearing the completion of their marking tasks are particularly concerned about how they will return home without receiving payment.This situation is not unprecedented; lecturers have previously clashed with Hexco over similar issues of non-payment and poor treatment. Hexco has a history of dismissing lecturers who speak out against such conditions. No comment has been obtained from the Higher and Tertiary Education ministry regarding this issue.