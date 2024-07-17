Zanu-PF senator wants bail out for Zupco

News / National

by Staff reporter

Senator Angeline Tongogara of ZANU-PF has urged the Zimbabwean government to provide financial assistance to the struggling Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) in order to safeguard consumers from accidents and criminal activities perpetrated by unregistered operators. She raised her concerns in the Upper House, emphasizing the inadequacies of the country's public transport system.Senator Tongogara called for the government to support both Zupco and private transport operators financially, enabling them to acquire more vehicles for public transport. She also advocated for law enforcement agencies to intensify efforts in cracking down on unregistered operators and imposing stricter penalties on individuals violating road rules and endangering public safety.Zupco, which was reintroduced by the government in January 2019 to alleviate high transport costs for commuters, terminated contracts with private bus owners on urban routes in February this year. However, the company has faced operational challenges amidst allegations of corruption and mismanagement.