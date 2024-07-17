Zimbabwe moves to boost power supply

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwean government has taken steps to address the country's severe power shortages by signing consultancy contracts aimed at supporting independent power producers (IPPs). These efforts are part of the Zimbabwe Energy Sector Reform Support project, funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB). The project, intended to improve the energy sector, is addressing issues exacerbated by low generation at key power stations like Hwange and Kariba.Currently, Hwange Power Station is generating 899MW and Kariba South Hydro Power Station is generating 292MW, totaling 1,191MW - falling short of the daily demand of 1,825MW. To bolster generation capacity, the government has signed six consultancy contracts under the AfDB project. These contracts include a wind resource assessment consultancy with an implementation period until June 2026.The AfDB has supported this initiative with a loan approved in November 2021, but only a fraction has been disbursed so far. Despite challenges, including the need for an extension to complete the wind resource assessment, the project's overall performance is rated satisfactory. Its goal is to create a conducive environment for IPPs, leveraging Zimbabwe's abundant solar and wind energy potential, estimated at over 5,000MW along the Zambezi River.Currently, IPP projects contribute only 43MW to the grid, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced capacity to mitigate ongoing power outages and support economic growth in Zimbabwe.