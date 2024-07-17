Vote of no-confidence brewing for Mliswa-Chikoka

News / National

by Staff reporter

Efforts are underway within Zanu-PF to remove Mary Mliswa-Chikoka from her position as Mashonaland West provincial chairperson, with reports indicating that a vote of no-confidence petition has garnered 27 out of 59 provincial executive committee members' signatures.The controversy stems from allegations that Mliswa-Chikoka made unilateral appointments to the provincial executive without proper consultation, prompting dissent among committee members. Provincial secretary for administration, Misheck Nyarubero, criticized these appointments in a letter, leading to further discord within the party ranks.Zanu-PF's political commissar, Munyaradzi Machacha, intervened by rescinding the disputed appointments during a recent visit to the province. Despite this, some members continue to advocate for Mliswa-Chikoka's removal.In response to the petition, Mliswa-Chikoka dismissed it as insignificant, emphasizing her focus on party restructuring activities and downplaying the divisions within the party. She noted that the controversy might be fueled by internal politics and potential tribalism, suggesting some opposition to her leadership based on her origins from Midlands province.While some in the politburo allegedly support her removal, local sentiments are divided, with supporters dubbing her the "lioness of Mashonaland West" due to her leadership style and totem.The situation underscores ongoing tensions within Zanu-PF over leadership and regional dynamics, highlighting challenges in maintaining unity and cohesion within the party's provincial structures.