High Court struck off Mudzuri appeal

News / National

by Staff reporter

The High Court has dismissed Elias Mudzuri's case challenging his recall from the Senate by MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora. Mudzuri, a former MDC-T vice president, had filed the case against Mwonzora and other senior party figures, as well as Parliament.Mudzuri was expelled from MDC-T on February 6 and sought court intervention to halt his recall. However, Justice David Mangota struck the case off the roll, ruling that Mudzuri had not established a legal basis for an interdict to stop his recall.The judge emphasized that Mudzuri failed to prove the existence of any rights that would prevent his recall, and upheld preliminary issues raised by the respondents. As a result, the application was dismissed from the urgent matters roll, with Mudzuri ordered to pay costs.