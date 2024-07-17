Passion Java's mother dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

Christine Java nee Rambanepasi, the mother of United States-based Zimbabwean preacher Passion Java and founder of Tabernacle of Grace Church, Apostle Batsirai Java, passed away at the age of 65. She was also an MDC-Alliance senator for Buhera South. Her death, due to cancer, occurred at the Avenues Clinic in Harare.Apostle Batsirai Java confirmed her passing, noting her prolonged battle with cancer and recent discharge from hospital for home-based care. Passion Java expressed his grief on Facebook, acknowledging his mother's role in his life and ministry.Rambanepasi, who joined the MDC in 2000, played significant roles within the party, including serving as Manicaland provincial secretary for elections and later as senator for Buhera South starting from the 2008 elections.The news of her death followed an incident where thieves were caught stealing bricks from a construction site of Apostle Batsirai Java's church in Westlea, Harare. The thieves were apprehended with the help of neighbors and the police, albeit after a confrontation.