Unicef launches US$84m appeal for Zimbabwe drought response

News / National

by Staff reporter

The United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) has launched an appeal for US$84.9 million to aid its emergency response to the El Niño-induced drought in Zimbabwe. This funding is intended to provide life-saving assistance to 1.34 million people, including 866,000 children.Unicef expressed particular concern about children's vulnerability during this crisis, citing decreased access to clean water and poor nutrition as factors heightening risks of malnutrition and diarrheal diseases. These conditions also impact children's rights to education and protection.The organization emphasized the need for a proactive strategy to prevent further deaths in the coming months, stressing the urgency of intervention due to the expected prolonged impact of the drought.Unicef's appeal is part of a broader UN-interagency effort to support Zimbabwe's response to El Niño. The focus includes ensuring continued access to health, water, sanitation, hygiene, nutrition, education, and child protection services in collaboration with the government and partners.The funding will specifically target mitigating child morbidity and mortality, preventing malnutrition, improving water access, supporting ongoing education for children, and safeguarding them against abuse and exploitation.Zimbabwe has been facing its worst drought in 40 years, as indicated by a recent government assessment, prompting President Emmerson Mnangagwa to declare it a national disaster in May. The country's appeal for humanitarian assistance totals US$3 billion, highlighting the severity of the crisis affecting over half of Zimbabwe's 15 million population, who are at risk of starvation.Additionally, the United Nations issued a flash appeal in May to raise US$429.3 million for humanitarian aid, aimed at feeding at least 3.1 million Zimbabweans affected by the drought.