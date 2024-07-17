Zimbabweans decry sharp increase in mealie-meal price

News / National

by Staff reporter

Villagers across Zimbabwe are facing severe hardships due to a sharp rise in mealie-meal prices, exacerbated by drought conditions. Traditionally, a 20-litre bucket of maize, costing US$3, now translates to a 10kg bag of mealie meal priced at US$5.50 at Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depots nationwide. This price hike has made it difficult for subsistence farmers to feed their families, prompting villagers like Jane Matenga from Hurungwe to voice concerns about survival under these conditions.Chief Mudzimu has called on the government to intervene urgently, suggesting food aid and subsidized mealie-meal prices for rural communities. He emphasizes the need for support in implementing irrigation systems to mitigate future drought impacts.Information Minister Jenfan Muswere disclosed that the Zimbabwe Livelihoods Assessment Committee found thousands of rural households in urgent need of maize following its assessment. The assessment aimed to estimate food insecurity levels, geographic distribution, and severity, involving consultation with 60 chiefs and traditional leaders across the country.Muswere outlined that the 2024 Rural Livelihoods Assessment identified a need for 448,350 metric tonnes of cereals from the national grain reserve between July 2024 and March 2025. This includes provisions for a school feeding programme, with 7.5kg of food per person per month allocated from July to September 2024, and 8.5kg from October 2024 to March 2025.The government pledges to prioritize the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) payments and ensure adequate supplies for the school feeding programme amid ongoing food insecurity challenges.