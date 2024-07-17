'Zimbabwe politics derail anti-corruption fight'

News / National

by Staff reporter

At a national anti-corruption conference in Harare, Transparency International Zimbabwe (TI-Z) board chairperson Isheanesu Chirisa highlighted several challenges hindering the fight against corruption in Zimbabwe. Key obstacles include impunity enjoyed by politically connected individuals, a fragile economy undermining institutional frameworks, political interference, and a pervasive negative public perception of anti-corruption efforts.Chirisa emphasized that high-ranking officials implicated in corruption often evade accountability due to their political ties, fostering resignation and apathy among the public. This situation, he argued, perpetuates a belief that corruption is ingrained in society and that anti-corruption efforts are futile.The conference, co-hosted by the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc), was attended by various organizations including the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, and Women and Law in Southern Africa Zimbabwe (WLSA), among others.Concerns were raised about specific cases, such as tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo's involvement in murky dealings with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, costing taxpayers an alleged US$100 million. While some associates have been arrested over unrelated matters like the Presidential Goat scheme, calls persist for Chivayo's accountability.Highlighting efforts from the NPAZ, Deputy Prosecutor-General Justin Uladi underscored their commitment to combating corruption, noting internal prosecutions resulting in significant convictions, such as a 10-year sentence for a prosecutor involved in bribery.Zacc commissioner Ndakaripa Hungwe emphasized the commission's ongoing efforts to address corruption in both public and private sectors, acknowledging pervasive fraud and abuse of duty cases.