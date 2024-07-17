Zanu-PF identified as main perpetrator again by a US funded NGO

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF has been highlighted by the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) as the primary perpetrator of human rights abuses in Zimbabwe, accounting for 65% of 137 recorded cases for the month of June 2024.This marks the fourth consecutive month that ZANU-PF has led in human rights violations, surpassing other entities such as the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) at 9.7% and traditional leaders at 9.3%. The reported violations include infringements on freedoms of assembly and association, harassment, intimidation, unlawful detention, and breaches of personal security.The monthly report from ZPP reveals a concerning escalation in human rights abuses, particularly in Manicaland Province, which saw a significant increase from 19 cases in May to 33 cases in June. Similarly, Mashonaland Central and Midlands provinces experienced over 40% increases in reported violations, while other provinces including Harare showed minimal change.These findings coincide with the detention of over 70 opposition activists, held in remand prison for organizing what was deemed an 'unsanctioned meeting' at a private residence. As Zimbabwe prepares to host a SADC summit in August, there are growing apprehensions that government crackdowns on dissent may escalate further, exacerbating the human rights situation.