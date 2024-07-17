Armed robbers pounce on couple

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Five masked armed robbers allegedly pounced on a couple in Forrester F, Mvurwi and robbed them of their $30 and two mobile phones before stealing a ZESA transformer.

According to police the robbers allegedly got into the couple's bedroom holding guns and threatened to kill them before demanding cash.The incident happened on July 14 around 2300hours.It is further alleged that the robbers got $30 from the couple and tired them before stealing a ZESA transformer and copper cables.Upon leaving the farm they destroyed the mobile phones and dumped them by the gate.The suspects are currently on the run.