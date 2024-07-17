Duo robs cyclist at knifepoint

News / National

by Edson Mapani

Police in Chiweshe are hunting for two suspected robbers who allegedly robbed Thulani Chidzonga (22) of his motorcycle in Chiweshe using a knife before riding off.According to police, the yet-to-be-apprehended duo allegedly hired the complainant to ferry them from Bare Business Centre to Madombwe Village under Chief Makope in Chiweshe.Circumstances were that on 14 July around 2300hrs, the alleged robbers ordered the complaint to stop for recess and one accused produced a knife which he pointed to the complaint while the other grabbed him by the neck, forcing him off the motorbike onto the ground and rode off towards Madombwe Business Centre thereby leaving the complaint lying on the ground.Police are appealing for any information leading to the apprehension of the duo suspects since they are currently on the run.