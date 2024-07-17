News / National
WATCH: Zuma's MK Party confirmed as official opposition in South Africa
National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza says the rules committee concluded last night that MK Party is the official opposition.
The newly formed MK did surprisingly well in the elections, becoming the country's third-largest party and taking a big chunk of votes from the ANC.
It won almost 15% of the vote and obtained 58 seats in parliament.
