Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's plane targeted with lasers

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
A multi-agency investigation is underway after pilots flying President Emmerson Mnangagwa were allegedly targeted with ground lasers on approach to the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, ZimLive can reveal.

The incident reportedly happened just before 7PM of July 12 as the president returned from a trip to Mozambique aboard an Air Zimbabwe Boeing 737.

The pilots reported being blinded by laser-like lights during approach to the airport, sources said.

Authorities are reportedly treating the incident "very seriously" and a multi-agency probe involving the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe, the Air Force of Zimbabwe, police and intelligence services has been launched.

Presidency spokesman George Charamba declined to discuss the exact nature of the identified threat, saying doing so would "jeopardise investigations currently underway."

"I can confirm the incident which has affected or menaced many other airports, foremost Gatwick in England. The misdemeanour has to be nipped in the bud," he said.

Investigators will also be seeking to establish if there is a link to recent unsolved break-ins at the private homes of the president; his son, David, and the offices of his nephew, Tongai Mnangagwa, during which nothing of value was taken.

Shining a laser at airplanes landing or taking off, known as a laser strike, is widespread in Europe and the United States but there are no previously disclosed incidents in Zimbabwe.

High-powered lasers can interfere with pilots, distracting, disorienting, or even temporarily blinding them during critical phases of flight. The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), in a report released in January this year, said the highest number of laser strikes occur at low altitudes and at night when pilots are busy with take-off or landing procedures.

There were 9,652 laser incidents which occurred below 10,000 feet in 2023, the FAA said.

In the United Kingdom where penalties for offenders can result in five-year jail sentences, just over 1,000 laser strikes were recorded, according to the British Airline Pilots Association.

There are no known airplane crashes caused by laser strikes, but they tend to have medical consequences for pilots who are required for safety and health reasons to take an ophthalmology evaluation and go on medical leave after such incidents.

Mnangagwa is in his second and final five-year term as president, but his loyalists want him to stay on at least until 2030, which legal experts say would be unconstitutional.

He maintains that he will retire when his term ends in 2028, but not many are convinced, pointing to his reluctance to kill the growing lobby among his supporters.

The uncertainty is reportedly causing consternation in Zanu PF, especially among supporters of his deputy Constantino Chiwenga, seen as his likely successor.

Source - zimlive

Must Read

As long as ZACC isn't catching the 'big fish' then its work is useless!

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe has the highest literacy rate in Africa, what stuff and Nonsense!

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Comprehensive Review of Solana's Network Security Measures

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe's currency will remain fully backed by gold reserves

7 hrs ago | 355 Views

WATCH: Zuma's MK Party confirmed as official opposition in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 767 Views

Duo robs cyclist at knifepoint

8 hrs ago | 538 Views

Armed robbers pounce on couple

8 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Zanu-PF identified as main perpetrator again by a US funded NGO

9 hrs ago | 472 Views

Poor Zimbabweans to get 7.5kg of maize per month

9 hrs ago | 423 Views

'Zimbabwe politics derail anti-corruption fight'

9 hrs ago | 278 Views

Zimbabweans decry sharp increase in mealie-meal price

9 hrs ago | 572 Views

Unicef launches US$84m appeal for Zimbabwe drought response

9 hrs ago | 94 Views

Passion Java's mother dies

9 hrs ago | 1553 Views

High Court struck off Mudzuri appeal

9 hrs ago | 376 Views

Vote of no-confidence brewing for Mliswa-Chikoka

9 hrs ago | 604 Views

Zimbabwe moves to boost power supply

9 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe diaspora remittances up 17%

9 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zanu-PF senator wants bail out for Zupco

9 hrs ago | 254 Views

Hexco fails to pay examiners

9 hrs ago | 187 Views

'BCC wants to steal my kombi'

9 hrs ago | 372 Views

Frostbite hits Beitbridge, destroys crops

9 hrs ago | 169 Views

Cain Mathema recovering from a stroke

9 hrs ago | 551 Views

Zimbabwe lifts ban on holiday lessons

10 hrs ago | 336 Views

Former Zimbabweans named in Ireland squad for Zimbabwe Test

10 hrs ago | 355 Views

ED2030 chorus grows louder

10 hrs ago | 288 Views

Timba, 77 others denied bail again

10 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mafume, 2 directors named in corrupt rental of bars

10 hrs ago | 281 Views

US keen to mend relations with Zimbabwe despite Mnangagwa sanctions

10 hrs ago | 139 Views

Fintechs fly planes of cash into Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 5017 Views

All set for ZIMOZA TFCA launch

24 hrs ago | 212 Views

MK Party forming trade unions and labour federation

24 hrs ago | 766 Views

Grace Mugabe backing footballer grandson

24 hrs ago | 6302 Views

SA border police intercept suspected stolen car

24 hrs ago | 540 Views

Labour Court judge dies

24 hrs ago | 918 Views

US Ambassador Tremont meets sanctioned Mnangagwa

24 hrs ago | 648 Views

IEC wants MK vote-rigging allegations tested publicly

17 Jul 2024 at 09:10hrs | 454 Views

Sheep on a high: Flock feasts on cannabis after extreme weather

17 Jul 2024 at 09:05hrs | 807 Views

Hands Up! New App 'SizeHim' claims to predict penis size and sexual compatibility from your palms

17 Jul 2024 at 07:34hrs | 625 Views

'ZiG scarcity a recipe for disaster'

17 Jul 2024 at 07:29hrs | 815 Views

Gukurahundi genocide survivor cannot forgive Mugabe's foot soldiers

17 Jul 2024 at 07:26hrs | 1083 Views

Mwonzora schedules high-level meetings at SADC Summit

17 Jul 2024 at 06:57hrs | 1330 Views

Mpilo Hospital faces surge in child deaths

17 Jul 2024 at 06:57hrs | 346 Views

Allow Mnangagwa to go and rest

17 Jul 2024 at 06:51hrs | 1528 Views

NetOne's going concern status at risk

17 Jul 2024 at 06:51hrs | 568 Views

Zimbabwe implementing 12-hour power cuts

17 Jul 2024 at 06:47hrs | 1015 Views

Mnangagwa must stop abusing Matabele genocide victims and pay US$ 100 billion compansation

17 Jul 2024 at 06:44hrs | 1061 Views

4 killed, 18 injured in Gweru accident

17 Jul 2024 at 06:42hrs | 550 Views

Harare roads rehabilitation 90% complete

17 Jul 2024 at 06:39hrs | 531 Views

Kariba Dam collapse claims rubbished

17 Jul 2024 at 06:38hrs | 610 Views