No message yet for Chamisa: incoming US Ambassador

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole

The incoming United States of America's Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Ms. Pamela M. Tremont has claimed that the sending state (USA) has no message for former Citizens Coalition for Change leader, Advocate Nelson Chamisa following its alleged meddling on political affairs and sovereignty of Zimbabwe which range from addressing disputed electoral outcomes, political architecture, diplomatic and economic developments within jurisdiction of receiving state (Zimbabwe).Responding to a question raised during an inaugural introductory press conference in Harare this Thursday, Tremont trashed any possibility for interference within Zimbabwe's strenuous political relationship amongst political actors emanating from last year's electoral processes and outcomes which saw Nelson Chamisa's then-political party label it as fraudulent, null and void."It is unfortunate that I do not have any message for Nelson Chamisa and so is neither my sending state, USA," Tremont said.Having previously served in Zambia and Mauritius, Zimbabwe will be the third African state which Tremont has been assigned on diplomatic mission.Meanwhile, the incoming United States of America's Ambassador to Zimbabwe has announced to President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa that the sending state has assisted the receiving state with US$62 million to counter El Nino induced drought."I am pleased to you US$62 million in assistance from the people of the United States this year to counter the effects of the current drought in Zimbabwe," Tremont said."This funding, including US$39 million in additional support, will address short-term food insecurity and long-term strategies to improve agricultural practices and strengthen community resilience," Tremont added.Without strong democratic institutions, good public health and regional security; Tremont said broad-based economic prosperity remains a nightmare.Tremont further expressed her commitment to collaborate with Zimbabwe on improving the investment climate to expand economic opportunities for people and communities, fostering stronger business linkages, among others premised on truthfully share their (government and people of Zimbabwe) story "that Zimbabwe is a good business partner that compats corruption; provides certainty in regulatory, monetary, and tax policy; and enjoys unbiased rule of law".The new United States Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Ms. Pamela Tremont, presented her credentials to President Mnangagwa on Wednesday thereby officially assuming her ambassadorial role after her initial nomination by President Joe Biden two years ago.President Biden re-nominated her on January 3, 2023 and her nomination was well received during hearings in May 2023, and she took her oath on June 10, 2024.