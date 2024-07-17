Bulawayo businessman charged for stealing excavator

News / National

by Staff reporter

Mohamed Daka, a businessman from Bulawayo, has appeared in court facing charges of attempting to seize control of a mine in Matabeleland North's Umguza district and illegally selling its excavator.Daka, 47, was charged under Section 113 (1) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23. He allegedly conspired with Dumisani Dube to take over Sheng An Mining, a registered company in Hope Fountain, Umguza, despite knowing it was separate from the defunct Fools Investments.Court documents reveal that on February 3, 2022, the complainant officially changed its name from Fools Investments to Sheng An Mining, as recorded by the Registrar of Companies. Despite this, Daka allegedly approached the Master of the High Court in Bulawayo in April 2024 and falsely placed Fools Investments under corporate rescue, with Dube appointed as the corporate rescue practitioner on April 24, 2024.On May 2, 2024, Daka and Dube allegedly sold an orange excavator valued at US$281,750 to Simba Dumbura of Mutare for US$150,000. The excavator, leased to Sheng An Mining from Rich Mark Zimbabwe, was intended to be permanently removed from the complainant's control. Police investigations recovered the stolen excavator on July 10, 2024, in Mutare, and it is now being used as evidence.Detectives obtained acknowledgments of receipt for the cash transaction, with Daka signing as a witness. Witness statements confirmed the excavator did not belong to the defunct Fools Investments. Daka was released on bail set at US$500, with conditions to remain at his provided address and report to the ZRP's Vehicle Theft Squad twice a week.