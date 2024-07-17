Latest News Editor's Choice


ZAS announced dates, sophisticate children security measures

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole
ZAS Chief Executive Officer Dr Andrew Matibiri centre during the press briefing on the readiness of his team for hosting the 114th edition in Harare this August.
THE Zimbabwe Agricultural Show's (ZAS) Chief Executive Officer, Dr Andrew Matibiri has announced that the 114th edition will commence from 26th to 31st of August in Harare, while their technical teams and preliminary stakeholders have introduced sophisticated monitoring and security technological devices to ensure or guarantee maximum safety, welfare for children; among other likely vulnerable communities' membership.

Responding to questions raised on the state of preparedness to consider and ensure security measures especially for children and other vulnerable members of communities during the mega-annual event, ZAS Head of Works and Estate Services, Engineer Enklebert Makaure has assured the general public there all systems have been technologically revolutionised to ensure maximum safety and security for all.

"We have engaged with all security protocols and agencies to ensure they provide more services. The police have given us assurance that they will provide more numbers of their membership to beef up in ensuring maximum safety and security for all vulnerable groups including children, even exhibitors and other stakeholders during the course of the show," Engineer Makaure said.

"During the 114th edition, we have also introduced the use of sophisticated drone cameras and central circuit television devices to monitor, mann and guarantee everyone's safety," Makaure added.

"We have also improvised and introduced the use of children's informational armbands and stickers for tracking and complementing security as well as safety in the event that some participants lost sight of them within the show precincts," Makaure assures.

"These armbands and stickers will bear information on contact details for the children's guardians, next of kin, physical address, city, suburb or current location, among other important information," Makaure remarks.

Meanwhile, ZAS chief executive officer Dr Andrew Matibiri said this year's edition will be a remarkable celebration of Zimbabwe's vibrant and innovative agricultural industry.

"We acknowledge the importance of this event as a platform to honour the achievements of our agricultural sector and discuss future challenges and opportunities," said Matibiri.

"The Zimbabwe Agricultural Show is a key event on the national calendar as it showcases the talent, innovations, and resilience of our farmers, agribusinesses, and agricultural stakeholders," Matibiri added.

"This show underscores the crucial role that agriculture plays in our economy and the livelihoods of the people of Zimbabwe," Matibiri said.

The Zimbabwe Agricultural Show will feature more than 560 exhibitors occupying 78 224 square meters of exhibiting space, whilst the total number of confirmed exhibitors so far is standing at 282 locals plus seven thereby totalling to 289.

