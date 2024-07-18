Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Ramaphosa's speech was probably written by DA'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Leader of the Umkhonto weSizwe party in Parliament, John Hlophe has described President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on the opening of Parliament as "appalling".

Reacting to Ramaphosa's speech given on the grand occasion of the opening of Parliament in Cape Town, the former Western Cape judge president poured cold water on Ramaphosa address.

"The speech was appalling to say the least. It is very clearly the president did not prepare the speech himself. If anything, it is the parties in the GNU, my guess is that it was prepared by DA members.

"We were watching very closely in Parliament, as the president was delivering his speech, it was the white members of the DA who were busy applauding. It was all about pleasing the GNU parties, particularly the DA," he said.

"There is so much lies contained in the speech. I regard the president as a serious liar, a serious-minded liar. Firstly, he says his government, the ANC that he leads has created more than two million jobs, we are South Africans we know he is lying. That is not true. If anything, the rate of unemployment in this country is almost 35 percent now. So, we have lost more jobs than we have created," he said.

"The speech didn't address critical issues like the issue of Palestine. We know why he is not addressing that. It is because the DA is watching him in the GNU. He can't address it because the policies differ in respect of Palestine. So the speech was empty in that regard."

On the other hand, leader of the Democratic Alliance John Steenhuisen who is now Agriculture Minister in the government of national unity has said he is optimistic that despite some differences, the GNU members will negotiate and find each other on divisive issues like the National Health Insurance (NHI).

Reacting to Ramaphosa's address in Cape Town, Steenhuisen said there is no consensus yet on the implementation of the NHI, but the parties will continue to negotiate.

"I do not think that any party to the GNU does not believe that we need to have universal access to basic healthcare for every South African regardless of their economic status.

"The differences of opinion is on the the best way to achieve this, how to fund it and whether you need to remove the choice for citizens around the private healthcare sector as well," Steenhuisen spoke to journalists.

"I think that we can find each other. I think there is a commitment by the president, both in the Cabinet lekgotla and again tonight, that we will consult each other, we will consult industry players to try and find a way in which we can achieve the goal that we all want - universal access to basic healthcare for all South Africans regardless of their economic status.

Source - iol
More on: #Ramaphosa,

Comments


Must Read

US elections have literally become a problematically violent affair

15 mins ago | 7 Views

MK members march over election rigging in South Africa

26 mins ago | 19 Views

US Ambassador Pamela calls for Reforms in Zimbabwe

31 mins ago | 38 Views

Rowdy Zanu-PF councillor sparks chaos

33 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwean-owned care agency is stripped of ability to endorse visas in UK

34 mins ago | 48 Views

Neville Mutsvangwa's trial fails to take off

36 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe misses mineral revenue target

37 mins ago | 10 Views

Armed robbers strike Beitbridge-bound bus

38 mins ago | 62 Views

MPs fail to pay Harare parking fees

39 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe records jump in school dropouts

40 mins ago | 14 Views

Economic Empowerment Bill gets thumbs up

41 mins ago | 10 Views

Matebeleland rejects command healing

42 mins ago | 31 Views

Man fatally axes grandmother

44 mins ago | 22 Views

Ruling on CCC activists' assault case postponed

45 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa must return Zipra assets

46 mins ago | 41 Views

Thekwane High School celebrates Centenary of excellence

47 mins ago | 18 Views

'Bad Rufaro turf injured our players'

48 mins ago | 48 Views

Trio bashes cellphone thief to death

48 mins ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe hosts historic investment forum

50 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe Heroes Acre filling up quickly

51 mins ago | 69 Views

5 officers return from UN mission

53 mins ago | 22 Views

Potraz approves IMC's internet service license

54 mins ago | 29 Views

Zifa to name Warriors coach

56 mins ago | 43 Views

All-female CID team leads fight against crime

57 mins ago | 28 Views

Mliswa daughter's drug case set down for July 29

59 mins ago | 18 Views

Robbers kill guard, steal US$95, phones

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Video of police grilling two learners by roadside probed

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Warriors unchanged on Fifa rankings

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe, Namibia collaborate on prisons

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe ready to supply Sadc with steel

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Saudi Arabia approves mining agreements with Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 12 Views

ZAS announced dates, sophisticate children security measures

11 hrs ago | 123 Views

Bulawayo businessman charged for stealing excavator

13 hrs ago | 703 Views

Chinese nationals deported for abusing mine worker in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 704 Views

No message yet for Chamisa: incoming US Ambassador

14 hrs ago | 1068 Views

As long as ZACC isn't catching the 'big fish' then its work is useless!

16 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zimbabwe has the highest literacy rate in Africa, what stuff and Nonsense!

16 hrs ago | 566 Views

Comprehensive Review of Solana's Network Security Measures

16 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa's plane targeted with lasers

22 hrs ago | 2659 Views

Zimbabwe's currency will remain fully backed by gold reserves

22 hrs ago | 578 Views

WATCH: Zuma's MK Party confirmed as official opposition in South Africa

22 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Duo robs cyclist at knifepoint

23 hrs ago | 610 Views

Armed robbers pounce on couple

23 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Zanu-PF identified as main perpetrator again by a US funded NGO

18 Jul 2024 at 06:54hrs | 518 Views

Poor Zimbabweans to get 7.5kg of maize per month

18 Jul 2024 at 06:52hrs | 488 Views

'Zimbabwe politics derail anti-corruption fight'

18 Jul 2024 at 06:50hrs | 338 Views

Zimbabweans decry sharp increase in mealie-meal price

18 Jul 2024 at 06:50hrs | 674 Views

Unicef launches US$84m appeal for Zimbabwe drought response

18 Jul 2024 at 06:49hrs | 116 Views

Passion Java's mother dies

18 Jul 2024 at 06:47hrs | 2102 Views