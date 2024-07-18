Zimbabwe ready to supply Sadc with steel

News / National

by Staff reporter

Dinson Iron and Steel Company (Disco) in Manhize is set to begin producing steel billets next month after successfully switching on furnaces to start pig iron production.Pig iron is a crucial raw material for steel processing. Mr. Wilfred Motsi, the plant project manager, announced this development during a tour by officials from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.The US$1 billion steel plant will produce steel bars and plans to reach full production capacity within a month. Disco will showcase its capabilities at the 7th SADC Industrialisation Week from July 28 to August 2.Currently, the plant is running test operations at 6% capacity. Disco has already secured deals with local and regional companies and aims to support industrialisation in sectors like mining and agriculture.The company plans to expand into Mozambique, South Africa, Zambia, and beyond.Once fully operational, the plant will produce five million tonnes of steel annually. Disco is a subsidiary of Tsingshan Holdings Group of China.