Zimbabwe, Namibia collaborate on prisons

News / National

by Staff reporter

Efforts are being made to improve the standards of correctional facilities in Zimbabwe and Namibia, focusing on creating a more sustainable and humane prison environment to aid inmate rehabilitation.This initiative was highlighted during a tour of Khami Maximum Security Prison in Bulawayo by Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu and Namibian Commissioner-General Raphael Tuhafeni Hamunyela.Comm-Gen Hamunyela, leading a Namibian delegation, toured Khami's dairy farm, livestock pens, and piggery projects. He emphasized the importance of food security, prison self-sufficiency, and respecting inmate rights. He praised the income-generating projects at Khami, noting their contribution to self-sufficiency.During the visit, a borehole drilled at Mlondolozi Prison was officially handed over, aiming to improve hygiene and productivity in nutrition gardens. Comm-Gen Hamunyela stressed the need for both countries to develop effective rehabilitation and reintegration strategies for inmates.Comm-Gen Chihobvu highlighted the benefits of sharing ideas with Namibian officials to improve prison management. The Namibian Deputy Commissioner-General, Marinna Martin, also addressed inmates, encouraging them to learn from their experiences and strive for personal improvement.