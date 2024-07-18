Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe, Namibia collaborate on prisons

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Efforts are being made to improve the standards of correctional facilities in Zimbabwe and Namibia, focusing on creating a more sustainable and humane prison environment to aid inmate rehabilitation. 
This initiative was highlighted during a tour of Khami Maximum Security Prison in Bulawayo by Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu and Namibian Commissioner-General Raphael Tuhafeni Hamunyela.
Comm-Gen Hamunyela, leading a Namibian delegation, toured Khami's dairy farm, livestock pens, and piggery projects. He emphasized the importance of food security, prison self-sufficiency, and respecting inmate rights. He praised the income-generating projects at Khami, noting their contribution to self-sufficiency.

During the visit, a borehole drilled at Mlondolozi Prison was officially handed over, aiming to improve hygiene and productivity in nutrition gardens. Comm-Gen Hamunyela stressed the need for both countries to develop effective rehabilitation and reintegration strategies for inmates.

Comm-Gen Chihobvu highlighted the benefits of sharing ideas with Namibian officials to improve prison management. The Namibian Deputy Commissioner-General, Marinna Martin, also addressed inmates, encouraging them to learn from their experiences and strive for personal improvement.

Source - The Herald

