Warriors unchanged on Fifa rankings

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's men's national football team remains in 129th place out of 210 in the latest FIFA global rankings.In the continental rankings, they are still 38th in Africa. Despite winning two matches at the COSAFA tournament, beating Comoros 1-0 and Zambia 2-0, they lost 2-0 to Kenya. The COSAFA games had little impact on the rankings due to their lower importance in FIFA's calculations.The next FIFA rankings will be released on September 19, shortly after the start of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers. Morocco remains the highest-ranked African team, followed by Senegal, Egypt, Cote d'Ivoire, and Nigeria.Globally, Argentina retains the top spot after defending their CONMEBOL Copa America title. France is second, having reached the semi-finals of UEFA EURO 2024. Spain climbed to third after winning the European Championship, pushing England to fourth and Brazil to fifth.