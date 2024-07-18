Latest News Editor's Choice


Video of police grilling two learners by roadside probed

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Police officers in Murambinda are under investigation after a video surfaced on social media showing two Form 3 learners being accused of housebreaking and theft.

The video shows the boys in school uniforms standing next to a marked police vehicle, being questioned by officers and members of the public. They are later ordered to get onto the back of the police pick-up truck.

It is believed that some officers recorded the video while questioning the boys, who admitted to the offences. The boys are currently out of custody and assisting with investigations.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the ongoing investigation and stated that appropriate action would be taken if the officers involved did not conduct their duties properly. He also urged the public not to interfere with police operations.

Source - The Herald
