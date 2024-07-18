Robbers kill guard, steal US$95, phones

News / National

by Staff reporter

Three robbers attacked and killed a security guard, Elliot Mudzingwa (32), at a construction complex in Msasa, Harare, stealing US$95 and four cell phones.The incident occurred on July 16, 2024. The assailants entered through an unlocked gate and attacked six people, including Mudzingwa, with logs and steel bars.Mudzingwa succumbed to his injuries.Police are appealing for information to aid the investigation.In a separate incident in Penhalonga, five robbers attacked three people in Mberi Village, Mutasa, on July 8, 2024.They stole US$15,000, 20 grams of gold, and various clothes, fleeing in a stolen white Nissan Serena loaded with 10x50kg of maize. .The victims sustained injuries and were hospitalized. Police are also seeking information regarding this robbery.