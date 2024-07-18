Mliswa daughter's drug case set down for July 29

News / National

by Staff reporter

The trial date for M'diwa Chanetsa Mliswa, daughter of politician and village head Temba Mliswa, and her accomplice Tawanda Chigudu, has been set for July 29.They are charged with possession of 1.3 grams of crystal meth. M'diwa is out on bail, while Chigudu has been in custody since February.The arrest followed a search of a house in Avonlea, Harare, where detectives found a sachet of crystal meth.In a separate case, Harare businessman Neville Mutsvangwa and his two accomplices, Simbarashe Tichingana and Elis Majachani, facing charges of illegal dealing in foreign currency and breaching the Telecommunications Act, have had their trial postponed to August 28. They were granted US$1,000 bail each in May.Mutsvangwa's unregistered company, Mumba Money Transfer, was allegedly operating as a money transfer agent.Police investigations led to the recovery of US$3,890 in cash, computers, transaction registers, and Visa cards from Mumba's office.