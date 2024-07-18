All-female CID team leads fight against crime

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a ground-breaking initiative to combat crime, the Bulawayo police have launched an all-female CID unit named Lozikeyi. Officially launched on July 5, this unit, comprising highly trained female officers, is dedicated to tackling complex criminal cases in the city. The unit is named after Queen Lozikeyi Dlodlo, who led the 1896 Ndebele uprising against British colonialism.Team Lozikeyi has quickly made significant strides in solving high-profile cases, including apprehending serial rapist Prosper Bhule, who was sentenced to 232 years in prison. Recently, the team arrested Jonathan Mkwebu and Brilliant Mkosana for illegal possession of ivory.The unit's debut appearance in court saw the officers in all-black attire, bulletproof vests, and armed with assault rifles. The arrest and subsequent court appearance highlighted their skill and expertise, emphasizing the effectiveness of diverse and inclusive law enforcement teams.Detective Assistant Inspector Lethubuhle Loreto Sibanda, the arresting team leader, emphasized that the launch of Team Lozikeyi marks a significant step towards gender equality and empowerment within the police force. She highlighted that the team's success in apprehending suspects showcases women's talent and capability in traditionally male-dominated fields.Bulawayo provincial deputy police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, praised the team’s commitment and strategic approach, which has led to the resolution of previously unsolvable complex cases. The launch of Team Lozikeyi is seen as a significant milestone in enhancing law enforcement capabilities and challenging traditional gender norms and stereotypes.